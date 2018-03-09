TEMPLE, Texas — A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday morning.
There will be cloudy skies with a high near 87.

We can expect southeast wind around 10 mph.
Rainfall amounts are expected to be between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night will bring a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy and a low bear 73.
Southeast wind will be between 5 and 10 mph.
