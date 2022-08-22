DFW Weather: Heavy rains cause flooding, road closures and water rescues across North Texas

Rains are still coming down across Dallas-Fort Worth, with the highest totals in eastern Dallas County and pools forming on roads throughout the region.

DALLAS — A Flood Watch remains in effect for Dallas and Tarrant counties through 8 p.m. on Monday, but the overnight storms have already brought deep pooling, and morning and afternoon commute headaches aplenty, to roads throughout the North Texas region.

According to the National Weather Service Fort Worth, several records have been broken at DFW Airport after the rainfall – it’s now the second wettest 24-hour period on record with just over nine inches of rain. The City of Balch Springs -- located just east of Dallas -- reported more than 10 inches of rain in just a few hours.

Cars across the DFW can be seen stranded on the sides of roads, seemingly in the wake of drivers attempting -- and failing -- to drive through flooded stretches of road.

Watch live radar of the still-active storms here:

Arlington

Arlington Public Works is advising drivers to avoid several roads due to high water.

(1/2) ROAD CLOSURE from the Arlington Public Works Department. The following intersections are temporarily closed due to high-water: Silo Road at Diamond Oaks Circle, Webb Ferrell Road at Hanrahan Avenue, Forest Edge Drive at Division Street, and Davis Drive at Tucker Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/xLvvr6vyQP — City of Arlington (@CityOfArlington) August 22, 2022

Balch Springs

In Balch Springs, the rain has led to power outages and reports of flooding Arrowdell Road at Hickory Creek. The city has opened the Balch Springs Recreation Center as a shelter in the meantime.

Homes are taking on water in Balch Springs💔 @wfaa pic.twitter.com/JTYg4vCU4Y — Sydney Persing (@sydneypersing) August 22, 2022

Some residents had to be rescued from their homes in Balch Springs.

Dallas, Dallas County

An areal flood warning was issued for Dallas County until 4 p.m.

Dallas ISD said some buses may be delayed as they navigate through the city.

For any questions about DISD transportation, the district urges parents to call 972-925-4BUS.

Dallas Police said it was responding to several high water calls in the city.

"Be prepared to find alternate routes today," tweeted Dallas Police.

Drivers be alert!

ALWAYS avoid high water on roadways.

These are the high water calls we have right now in the city of Dallas.

Be prepared to find alternate routes today.

Be safe. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/th06Y9wnkH — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) August 22, 2022

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, crews have responded to roughly 200 high water incidents since Sunday night.

.@DallasFireRes_q told me they’ve responded to roughly 200 high water incidents since 11 pm Sunday.



That include incidents where swift water rescue boats were needed…& also incidents where no boats were needed.



DFR: Many of the calls are people stuck in stalled vehicles. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/SMkz5gwenH — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) August 22, 2022

According to a breakdown from Dallas Fire-Rescue, crews responded to 195 high-water incidents, 2 water in building and 39 water rescue calls between 6 p.m. Sunday and 2:30 p.m. Monday.

In Dallas County, there were more than 8,300 customers without power as of Monday, according to Oncor. By late afternoon, that number dropped to below 150 customers.

Dallas Police reported that at least 22 squad cars were damaged or destroyed in Monday's storms.

Emergency crews in Seagoville said dozens of residents, including small children and a baby, were rescued from high water.

Two children were rescued by crews in Seagoville this afternoon. Storms brought several inches of rain to the area Monday. STORY: https://bit.ly/3QJURtZ Posted by WFAA on Monday, August 22, 2022

DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit has also sent out a notice warning rides that both its bus and light rail services could be delayed this morning due to flooding concerns.

Duncanville

The City of Duncanville, meanwhile, is warning families that its school buses could see delays this morning because of the rains.

Ellis County

A Flash Flood Warning has been extended for Ellis County until 3:15 p.m.

Fort Worth, Tarrant County

An areal flood warning has been issued for Tarrant County until 4 p.m.

Fort Worth ISD said said there may be delays for bus routes Monday afternoon due to flooding in the area.

In Fort Worth, MedStar reported that it responded to at least 23 crashes overnight and conducted at least one water rescue.

Roads across North Texas are experiencing backups due to weather-related concerns.

According to Fort Worth Fire, crews are responding to 133 high water investigations since Sunday evening.

Fort Worth Police tweeted Monday morning that drivers should avoid driving on Forest Park from I-30 to Weatherford Street as Trinity River levels were overflowing onto the road.

In Tarrant County, Oncor said there were more than 6,900 customers without power.

Remember: As it's difficult to determine the depth of flooding on roads, officials recommend drivers never proceed through pools with their cars. In situations where that's unavoidable, here's what officials recommend you do.

DFW rainfall records to note:

*Daily record rainfall two days in a row (Sunday/Monday)

*Third wettest August on record

*Wettest month since May 2019 (8.15")

*August 2022 is the only month this year to receive above normal rainfall#wfaaweather #iamup #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/7PyHN9qnJV — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) August 22, 2022

Henderson County

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Henderson County until 2:30 p.m.

Johnson County

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Johnson County including Burleson, Cleburne and Keene until 1:15 p.m.

Mesquite

Mesquite ISD said students on buses have arrived to campuses, but some of them who were not able to get dropped off to their home campuses were taken to the nearest accessible campus. Those students will be fed and supervised by staff, MISD said.

Power outages

Here is a breakdown of power outages in North Texas according to Oncor, as of 4:00 p.m.

In Collin County, there are 21 customers without power.

In Denton County, there are 19 customers without power.

In Dallas County, there are 184 customers without power.

In Ellis County, there are 25 customers without power.

In Hunt County, there are 1 customers without power.

In Johnson County, there are 9 customers without power.

In Kaufman County, there are 6 customers without power.

In Parker County, there are 5 customers without power.

In Rockwall County, there are 2 customers without power.

In Tarrant County, there are 143 customers without power.

In Wise County, there are 4 customers without power.

TEXRail

TEXRail is operating at reduced speeds due to safety.

"Riders can expect delays throughout the day as the rain continues," the TEXRail.