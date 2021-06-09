MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of Tuesday, USGS has upgraded the earthquake to a 3.7 magnitude.
USGS is reporting a 3.5 magnitude earthquake near Midland Monday night.
The quake registered just after 10 p.m. and reached a depth of 4.34 miles, or 7 kilometers.
According to USGS, the quake is registered northwest of Midland, about 10 miles North of Loop 250.
