USGS reported an earthquake northwest of Midland just after 10 p.m. Monday.

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of Tuesday, USGS has upgraded the earthquake to a 3.7 magnitude.

USGS is reporting a 3.5 magnitude earthquake near Midland Monday night.

The quake registered just after 10 p.m. and reached a depth of 4.34 miles, or 7 kilometers.

According to USGS, the quake is registered northwest of Midland, about 10 miles North of Loop 250.