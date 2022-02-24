ERCOT Warns of tight grid conditions amid winter weather

Peak energy demand is expected to be around 8:00 in the morning.

TEMPLE, Texas — As winter weather hits the state of Texas, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, is warning residents of tight grid conditions.

In a report on Wednesday, February 23, ERCOT announced they were expecting the tight grid conditions to last through Friday, February 25.

ERCOT says to make sure there's enough generation to sustain the demand during wintry conditions, it has requested that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) "exercise its enforcement discretion with respect to generator exceedances of TCEQ air permit limitations."

Grid Conditions

On Wednesday the peak demand for energy is expected to be during the hour of 8:00 a.m., as more people wake up. At that point, it is projected that there will only be a 1200 MW difference between the demand and the current supply.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, a graph from ERCOT shows the demand is expected to be at 60,357 MW, while the supply is at 61,575 MW.

ERCOT also has a "Quick Start" capacity of 63,875 MW, meaning extra generating units can come online within 10 minutes of receiving ERCOT notice.

At this time, ERCOT has not issued any alerts asking people to conserve. However, the wind has died down significantly, leaving the state with less wind energy on the grid into Thursday morning.