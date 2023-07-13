Extreme heat worsens struggles among San Antonio's unsheltered population

A compassionate group of outreach workers from Christian Assistance Ministry (CAM) is helping the unsheltered homeless survive the sweltering heat.

SAN ANTONIO — Life-saving outreach is happening on the streets of San Antonio.

This resource is especially important now, as temperatures soar to 106 degrees.

A compassionate group of outreach workers from Christian Assistance Ministry (CAM) is caring for the unsheltered. This time of year is among the most difficult for the people the organization serves.

CAM President & CEO, Dawn White-Fosdick, says their frontliners are facing two big battles right now: The already existing risks of living on the street, and trying to survive these existing struggles during the extreme heat.

"We know what it's like to stay at Haven. We know what it's like to be out here," said Heather Clemons, a member of CAM's outreach team.

Clemons and partner, Jack Bolgren, check in on a population that often goes overlooked in downtown San Antonio.

"There's Christine," Bolgren said, pointing out the window of their unit.

"There's Christopher," Clemons said a few seconds later.

As KENS 5 rode along with the duo, we witnessed the results of their hard work. As we drove through the downtown streets, the workers recognized multiple residents, called them by name, and offered them water with a cooling towel.

"One of the very best parts of our day is to get out and do this," said Clemons.

For the San Antonians they're protecting, cooling centers may not be an option.

"They may suffer from paranoid schizophrenia. They may be struggling with their own other mental health issues," said White-Fosdick. "Even though there may be things in our community where they could go inside, they may really not be able to."

Instead, CAM goes to them.

Kevin Johnson, who's lived in San Antonio for 40 years, said his displacement is only temporary. The outreach workers handed him water and placed a wet cooling towel around his neck, bringing relief to the Marine Corps veteran's face.

"Part of the work of outreach workers...is to be there for people and notice the people others may not notice and really do something about it before it gets out of hand and someone loses their life," said White-Fosdick.

The scorching heat creates an invisible enemy.

"It causes distress. It can exacerbate mental health issues and substance abuse issues," she added, pointing out two instances CAM helped revive people experiencing overdoses this week alone. "That started at about Monday or Tuesday, and then we've had several cases since then," she explained.

With CAM's outreach workers, the end goal is to help clients survive, heal and thrive. Through these daily conversations, the ministry is working toward inspiring and motivating more residents to take the next step to get off the streets.

"We've had two or three clients that we can't believe said yes to us this week, meaning we've seen them outside for a long time and they were willing to visit about going in to shelter and staying somewhere," said White-Fosdick, smiling.

CAM also provides food, showers, bus tickets and utility assistance. Their greatest need this summer is water, cooling towels and umbrellas -- all of which can help people beat the heat.

Learn more about free fans and find a map of cooling centers here