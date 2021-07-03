FEMA aid available for Marlin residents

Marlin residents have until April 23rd to apply for FEMA Aid

MARLIN, Texas — Residents in Marlin can apply for FEMA aid until April 23.

By visiting this website, residents can access the application and request aid. The money that is granted by FEMA must be used for the purposes it is given for. This means if you request aid in fixing a broken pipe or paying temporary rent while you are under construction, the money must be used for those reasons.

The money requested by FEMA can only be in direct correlation to the Winter Storm. Mayor Carolyn Lofton encouraged her citizens to request aid if they need it, saying this is what it is here for.

“Approved or denied, take advantage of it because it’s for you. That’s what our government is supposed to do, take care of us when we need it. And right now we need it so please take advantage of the assistance.”

In other years, visiting a help center in person was made available but due to COVID-19, all help must be requested online, through email, or by phone. on the website home page listed above, there are plenty of resources that are made available and a map that shows if you area is eligible.