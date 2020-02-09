Driver rescued from high water in Temple

The driver tried to drive across flowing water and was quickly swept from the road.

TEMPLE, Texas — A driver had to be rescued from high water during the early morning hours of September 2nd. It happened before 5:30 a.m. in the area of 3237 Riverside Trial in Temple. Firefighters were called to a vehicle in the creek after a driver tried to cross flowing water and was quickly swept from the road. Due to the overgrowth of trees in the area, Swift Water Technicians had to get into the water to rescue the driver, who had already climbed on top of his car.

No injuries were reported related to this incident. The vehicle will remain in the creek until it is safe to have it removed.

Temple Fire & Rescue would like to remind you that flowing water can be dangerous and deadly. 6 inches of fast moving water is often enough to knock an adult off of their feet, and 12 inches of moving water is enough to sweep away most small cars.