Flash Flood watch in effect in Temple Friday afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a high of 93.

Heat index will raise the temperature to 98. Calm winds and chance of rain is 60 percent. Rainfall will be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, but expect more if it thunderstorms.

Clouds, showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening with a low around 75. Winds will remain the same. Chance of rain will be 50 percent with similar rain accumulation chances.

