TEMPLE, Texas — A flash flood watch was issued near Killeen Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday.

INTERACTIVE RADAR

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into the night Friday, with temperatures in the low 70s.

Download the KCEN6 weather app

Rainfall totals will likely be between a half and three quarters of an inch.

There is a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorm Saturday, with a high near 85. One half to three quarters of an inch of rain are possible.

© 2018 KCEN