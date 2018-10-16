BELTON, Texas — As the rain fell on Tuesday, rivers and creeks across Central Texas became overwhelmed.

In Belton, Nolan Creek was well over its banks. Drivers were urged not to drive past barricades on I-35 North and Southbound on Frontage Road near Central Ave and Confederate Park, and I-35 Northbound at Avenue H.

Belton city officials said this actually happens a few times a year. That is because just about all the rain water that falls between Belton and Fort Hood drains into Nolan Creek, and when it rains like it has, it becomes too much for the banks to handle.

Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer said in the past when it floods they have seen people take this as an opportunity to play in the water. On Tuesday, they strongly urged people not to even consider it.

"Please stay away from the creek. It is not a thrill ride right now," said Romer, It is something to be cautious of. If someone were to fall in, they would probably have a hard time getting out."

Belton Police said the Shirt Tail Bend area also saw a significant amount of flooding.

© 2018 KCEN