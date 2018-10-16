FORT HOOD, Texas — The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services announced Tuesday multiple road closures, because of flooding in the area, in a press release.

High water closed Turkey Run Road at the Turkey Run Creek Low Water Crossing, the press release said. Patrols and barricades were present on the east and west side to stop traffic from crossing, the release said.

Tank Destroyer Boulevard was also closed at the Turkey Run Creek Low Water Crossing because of high water.

Mohawk Road was flooded near the Motorcycle Instruction Course. Barricades were at the east and west end as well, the release said.

The Directorate of Emergency Services said if water is covering the road, "turn around, don't drown."

