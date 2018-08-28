SAN ANTONIO — You should brace yourself for a "teeth-chattering winter" according to some forecasters.

The 2019 Farmers' Almanac predicts this winter will bring stinging cold temperatures with average precipitation in our region. Same goes for Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and New Mexico.

To see their full report, click here.

Nationally, the almanac predicts that the frigid weather will last through mid-February. Spring will also start with stormy conditions along the East Coast.

The Farmer's Almanac says that it bases its forecasts on a formula developed in 1818.

