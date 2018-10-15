TEMPLE, Texas — Monday will be cold and wet.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will increase Monday morning into the afternoon. Heavy rain can cause poor visibility and isolated flooding on some roads.

Check our interactive radar here.

Isolated flooding may be a concern over the next couple of days. Several rounds of rain will move over

Central Texas through Tuesday evening.

Up to 7 inches of rain is possible for some neighborhoods.

We’ll see temperatures in the 40s and 50 for much of the week.

