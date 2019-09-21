BEAUMONT, Texas —

If there’s one thing that we know for sure it’s that Southeast Texas is strong, and we will recover. There are already signs of that happening days after Imelda.

Some people are cleaning up with others are still waiting for flood waters to recede so they can determine what’s next.

Local government entities and private institutions are stepping in to help recovery happen. 12 News Now is compiling a running list of ways to get all sorts of help. From food to shelter and help with livestock, check back with this list as it grows.

More than 800 guests are staying in shelters spanning from Houston to the Louisiana border, the Red Cross said in a statement Saturday, Sept. 21 around 5 p.m.

HOT MEALS

Antioch Baptist Church is serving hot meals:

Saturday they have 2,000 meals from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday they have 5,000 meals at 12:00 noon and 5:00 p.m.

Weekdays they'll have 5,000 meals at 12:00 noon and 5:00 p.m.

address

3920 W Cardinal Dr.

Beaumont, TX 77705

Medical Center of Southeast Texas has free lunch and a supply collection site. Free lunch from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., the donation drive will continue until 3 p.m. Items collected will be distributed to various shelters throughout our community and those in great need

address

6025 Metropolitan Drive

Beaumont, TX 77706

HOME CLEAN UP

Volunteer groups are helping people clean their homes if they experienced flooding. The Liberty County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security posted a notice for anyone needing help.

They noted that if you call 1-800-451-1954 you can be put on a list to help but there is no guarantee that you will receive assistance.

SHELTERS

Jefferson County

Family Life Center - 1900 Magnolia - PN

First Baptist - 25304 TX 124 - Hamshire

Antioch Baptist - 3920 W. Cardinal

Calvary Baptist - 3650 Dowlen Rd

Grace Community Baptist Church - 22044 Burrell-Wingate Rd.

*The open shelters are a fluid situation as they actively try to get people out of shelters and into other places. This list could change without notice.

Orange County

Orange County Expo Center on FM 1442

Chambers County

White’s Park Community Center – 222 White’s Park Rd #220 in Wallisville, TX

McLeod Park Community Center – 10717 Langston Drive in Baytown, TX

White Park Community Building – 225 White Park Drive in Anahuac, TX

Hardin County

YYAFA – 170 HWY 418 in Silsbee, TX

MISSING ANIMALS

Beaumont Animal Care has picked up several animals lost from Imelda. They posted an album on Facebook of the cats and dogs. They are being held for 30 days to give owners a chance to recover them.

Facebook Group: Lost and found pets of Southeast Texas

Facebook Group: Lost and found pets of Vidor

FARMERS AND RANCHERS IN CHAMBERS CO.

The Sheriff is offering air boats to help opening gates and feeding livestock. Call 2500 to coordinate getting help.