Live: Gov. Greg Abbott gives Hurricane Laura update as storm barrels down Texas-Louisiana coast

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to give an update at noon on the State's response to Hurricane Laura as the storm barrels down on the Texas-Louisiana coast.

In Abbott's press conference on Aug. 25, he said Texas needs to be prepared for the possibility that Hurricane Laura could make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center currently mentions the possibility that Laura could become a major hurricane Category 4 in its latest discussion.

Abbott said that Hurricane Laura is expected to make its impact as a "wind event," adding Laura is slated to be a fast-moving event. According to Abbott, officials expect the storm to be out of Texas in nearly one day.

On Wednesday morning, some Texas coast evacuees who traveled to Austin for shelter ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall were being turned away from the Circuit of the Americas check-in site because it was "at capacity."

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, COTA issued a statement saying it had reopened for evacuees.

"Due to exceeded demand for safe sheltering options from Hurricane Laura, Austin Area shelters hit capacity around 5:30 a.m. this morning. As of 10 a.m., this morning, Circuit of the Americas (COTA) has reopened as a rest area for evacuees," the press release said. "Those seeking shelter from this weather event are welcome to wait at COTA to see when more hotel rooms become available. Once confirmed, shelter rooms will be on a first come first served. While at COTA, basic amenities will be provided. Those who do not wish to utilize COTA as a rest stop are encouraged to call 211 for assistance in identifying the next closest sheltering location."

There are other Texas evacuation centers people can go to such as:

San Antonio: 254 Gembler Road

Dallas: the Mesquite Reception Center

Ennis: the Knights of Columbus Hall at 850 S. Interstate 45

They also suggested evacuees find their own motel or hotel.

Laura's eyewall is about 220 miles from the coast along the Texas-Louisiana border. Buoy heights around the eye have reported 26- to 34-foot waves, which shows how strong the center of circulation is with pressure dropping quickly.

The forecast track still shows an upper Texas or Louisiana coast landfall late Wednesday night or very early Thursday morning.