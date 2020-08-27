1 PM: Hurricane Laura update from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

At least three people have died, including a 14-year-old girl, after winds caused trees to fall on buildings across the state.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will detail the state’s response in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura’s landfall on the Gulf Coast early Thursday morning.

The governor is scheduled to address the media at 1 p.m. from the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. The news conference will be broadcast live on WWL-TV (CBS) on TV and on WWLTV.com and the WWL-TV Facebook Page.

Laura made landfall around 1 a.m. Thursday near Cameron, a 400-person community about 30 miles east of the Texas border. At landfall, the storm had 150 mph maximum sustained winds, making it the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. this year.

At least three people have died, including a 14-year-old girl, after winds caused trees to fall on buildings across the state. Rescuers have to wait for winds to die down before looking for survivors.

Laura remained at hurricane strength for much of the morning, even after moving nearly 200 miles inland. Authorities say the storm is still dangerous and expected to keep drenching Louisiana and Arkansas causing widespread flash flooding and wind damage.

