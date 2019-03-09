BURBANK, Calif. — Disney has committed to donating $1 million to relief and recovery efforts to non-profit agencies helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The donation will go toward providing recovery and rebuilding efforts in the affected areas of the Bahamas. As well as to provide supplies, food and construction material for those affected, according to a release on their website.

“We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues, and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and CEO of Walt Disney.

The release says the cruise, Disney Castaway Cay, employs over 60 Bahamians from Abaco and Grand Bahama and several others from the Bahamian Islands. According to the release, Disney employees affected “will have access to a range of resources.”

Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Cruise Line said. “We stand with the Bahamian people, and especially those in Abaco and Grand Bahama, as they recover from the worst storm to ever make landfall in The Bahamas.”

Disney said they’ll coordinate with nonprofit organizations on emergency response efforts.

RELATED: List of theme parks closing because of Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Disney employees left on private island in the Bahamas as Dorian rips through

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian takes aim at Disney's Castaway Cay

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.