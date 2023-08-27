Hurricane Idalia reaches Category 2 strength in the Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center continues to warn of a life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions along Florida's Gulf Coast.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia has reached Category 2 strength in the Gulf of Mexico as the outer rainbands continue to push their way into southwest Florida and the Tampa Bay region.

Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force wind are increasingly likely for portions of the Florida Gulf Coast.

It's important to stress small shifts in Idalia's track will continue before the storm makes landfall — and parts of the region will still experience the "dirty" side of the system.

A hurricane warning is in effect from the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay. A storm surge warning is in effect for Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

Hurricane Idalia has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and is located about 195 miles southwest of Tampa, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. Its movement is north at 16 mph.

Idalia is expected to become a "dangerous" major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday. The NHC says heavy rainfall is likely to impact a portion of the west coast of the state, the Panhandle and southeast region by the middle part of the week.

Both the European weather model and GFS model, or what we call the American model, drifts the storm into the Gulf of Mexico then right along the Tampa Bay area coast Tuesday and into Wednesday. They show a strengthening system as it moves over very warm water.

Hurricane-force wind is possible Tuesday into Wednesday, with a 4-12 foot storm surge from Tampa Bay northward. Heavy rainfall is likely, and there is the chance of tornadoes.

See below for the latest breakdown of threats from Idalia.

Hurricane Idalia storm surge threat

There is the potential of a 6-11 foot storm surge in Levy/Citrus counties — and it could be at least 6 feet higher than what Hermine brought in 2016. Expect a 6-9 foot surge in Hernando/Pasco counties and a 4-6 foot surge in the Tampa Bay area.

South of Longboat Key, the forecast is for a 3-5 foot storm surge.

Wind risk

Hurricane-force wind is likely along the coastline, with the highest chances in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties. The earliest arrival time of at least tropical storm force wind is Tuesday morning.

Flooding potential

The main flooding threat is Tuesday night into Wednesday, especially along the coast where a slight risk exists for scattered flash flooding. The chance of rain flooding streets near the coast increases especially at high tide.

At least 6 inches of rain is possible along the coast, with lesser amounts inland.

Tornado risk

The main threat of tornadoes exists on Tuesday and Tuesday night with the arrival of the storm's rotating rain bands.