WASHINGTON — President Trump has approved a disaster declaration in North Carolina as a result of Hurricane Florence, making federal funding for recovery available to individuals impacted by the storm.

The action makes that funding available to people in the counties of Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico and Pender. Areas along the North Carolina coast could see up to 40 inches of rainfall as the slow-moving storm crawls inland toward the Charlotte area.

As of Friday morning, seven deaths have been attributed to the storm, including a Wilmington mother and her infant baby.

Federal funding will also be available to state and eligible local governments, as well as certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work on those affected counties.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence lashes the Carolinas

People affected by Florence can apply for federal assistance starting Sunday by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers will operate from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice.

