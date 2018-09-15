WILMINGTON, NC – Video captured in Wilmington, North Carolina, shows people running out of a Family Dollar holding cases of Coca Cola and bags of items.

WFMY News 2 got a tip of what was going on at 13th and Greenfield Streets and captured cell phone video of what looks like looting.

Wilmington Police Department said on Twitter they were “aware of the looting” but “Family Dollar management has asked not to intervene at this time.”

NEWS ALERT - We are aware of the looting occurring at the Family Dollar Store at 13th & Greenfield Sts, unfortunately management has asked not to intervene at this time. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) September 15, 2018

WFMY News 2 has reached out to Family Dollar for comment, but no one was immediately available.

