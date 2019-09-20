HOUSTON — All lanes of I-10, the East Freeway, are shut down early Friday in both directions near the San Jacinto River.

The rain may have cleared out, but between this incident and other roads still flooded in our area, drivers will want to use caution.

Sgt. B Stephens with the Harris County Sheriff's Office tells KHOU 11 News that multiple barges broke loose on the river, and the barges struck the bridge.

Officials fear the barges may have combustible materials in them, and there could be damage to the bridges.

The bridges will remain shut down until they can be inspected, but the Texas Department of Transportation tells KHOU 11 News the inspection can't happen until the water level goes down.

Because of the issue, tolls on the Sam Houston Tollway Bridge over the Houston Ship Channel are temporarily being waived.

Currently the river is high due to Thursday's flooding from the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda.

There is currently no timeline for the inspection and reopening of the bridge

As of 5:10 a.m. the I-10 bridge remains shut down with drivers being forced to exit the freeway and u-turn.

Detour: Use Highway 90 and through the town of Barrett or use the Fred Hartman Bridge/146 between La Porte and Baytown. But be aware some roads still have high water.

