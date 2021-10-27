Jordan's Weather Whys: La Niña and its effects on our Winter

A repeat of the February Winter Storm is unlikely, given the potential for a warmer and drier winter

CENTRAL, Texas — Remember that winter storm we had in February that shut the whole club aka Central Texas down for almost a whole week? Remember how tough it was for so many who didn’t have power or running water?

Well guess what, you’re in luck because we have a La Niña pattern shaping up for this winter, which would likely keep us from having this situation pop up for this upcoming winter.

But what exactly is it?

Well, it has a lot to do with the water temperature of the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Ecuador and Peru, near the Galápagos Islands. Usually, there are trade winds that blow that warm surface water west towards Asia.

This pattern of trade winds is called the El Niño Southern Oscillation, or ENSO. But on certain occasions, usually every seven years, those trade winds can be stronger than usual, which can cause cooler water from below the surface to rise, a pattern known as upwelling.

As a result of that pattern, the cooler and wetter conditions that would usually be across Central Texas and much of the south during the winter gets moved northward because of the pacific jet and polar jet colliding, and the south being drier and warmer than normal, which is not good news for farm owners, but awesome news for those who aren’t big fans of winter weather.

So how do we know that a La Niña pattern is in place?

NOAA recently released a report that says that much of the southern third of the country will be drier than normal, with the opposite taking place up north.

Also, we must be cold for it to snow, and guess what?

NOAA says Central Texas and the rest of the country will be warmer than average this winter.