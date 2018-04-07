A land spout was seen crossing County Road 110 in Round Rock this afternoon.

Jorden Hemenway, who recorded the land spout, wrote in a tweet the formation was larger before he could start recording, and it managed to knock over a sign and caused a road block with plastic barriers.

This happened in Round Rock, TX today. Was much bigger before i could get my camera out. Blew a sign over and pushed plastic barriers into the road causing a road block. #txwx @NWSSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/UAson9mQd8 — Jorden H (@Jorden_H7) July 4, 2018

Channel 6 meteorologist Zac Scott said land spouts differ from tornados because of the way they form.

"A tornado comes from a thunderstorm with a rotating updraft," Scott said. "A land spout comes from a towering cumulous cloud interacting with a boundary. We have convergence along the boundary that's being stretched in the vertical as the towering cumulous grows on top of the boundaries. They're usually brief and produce little damage."

