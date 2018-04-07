A land spout was seen crossing County Road 110 in Round Rock this afternoon.
Jorden Hemenway, who recorded the land spout, wrote in a tweet the formation was larger before he could start recording, and it managed to knock over a sign and caused a road block with plastic barriers.
Channel 6 meteorologist Zac Scott said land spouts differ from tornados because of the way they form.
"A tornado comes from a thunderstorm with a rotating updraft," Scott said. "A land spout comes from a towering cumulous cloud interacting with a boundary. We have convergence along the boundary that's being stretched in the vertical as the towering cumulous grows on top of the boundaries. They're usually brief and produce little damage."