TEMPLE, Texas — A tornado warning is in effect for Limestone County until 4 p.m.

Several severe weather warning and watches were issued as storms pounded Central Texas Saturday.

The National Weather Service confirmed at 1:23 p.m. a "tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Bynum, or 12 miles east of Hillsboro, moving northeast at 40 mph."

A tornado was also confirmed at 2:11 p.m. "near Navarro, or near Corsicana, moving east at 40 mph," the NWS reported.

A viewer reported damage near Waxahachie High School. No injuries were reported.

A tornado watch has been issued for all of Central Texas until 6 p.m.

The counties affected include:

  • Anderson
  • Bell
  • Bosque
  • Burnet
  • Comanche
  • Coryell
  • Ellis
  • Erath
  • Falls
  • Freestone
  • Hamilton
  • Henderson
  • Hill
  • Hood
  • Johnson
  • Kaufman
  • Lampasas
  • Leon
  • Limestone
  • Llano
  • McLennan
  • Milam
  • Mills
  • Navarro
  • Robertson
  • Somervell
  • Van Zandt
  • Williamson

A flash flood watch is in effect for Hill, Bosque, Comanche, and Hamilton counties until 7 p.m.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible, with localized amounts up to 4 inches through Saturday night.

On and off showers with thunderstorms will continue to move over Central Texas early Saturday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible into mid-afternoon. Central Texas could see damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, isolated flooding, large hail, and tornadoes are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has included most of Central Texas in a slight risk -- level 2 out of 5 -- which means isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

On and off rain will stick around Saturday afternoon with a high of 79 degrees. It will be breezy with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph under a mostly cloudy sky.

Lingering showers are possible overnight and severe weather is possible again late Sunday.

