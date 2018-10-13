TEMPLE, Texas — A tornado warning is in effect for Hill County, including Hillsboro, until 1:30 p.m. Malone and Blooming Grove and Barry in Navarro County are also affected.

A tornado watch has been issued for all of Central Texas until 6 p.m.

The counties affected include:

Anderson

Bell

Bosque

Burnet

Comanche

Coryell

Ellis

Erath

Falls

Freestone

Hamilton

Henderson

Hill

Hood

Johnson

Kaufman

Lampasas

Leon

Limestone

Llano

McLennan

Milam

Mills

Navarro

Robertson

Somervell

Van Zandt

Williamson

A flash flood watch is in effect for Hill, Bosque, Comanche, and Hamilton counties until 7 p.m.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible, with localized amounts up to 4 inches through Saturday night.

On and off showers with thunderstorms will continue to move over Central Texas early Saturday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible into mid-afternoon. Central Texas could see damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, isolated flooding, large hail, and tornadoes are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has included most of Central Texas in a slight risk -- level 2 out of 5 -- which means isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

Heads up!



⚠️ Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this morning into early afternoon.



♦️ Damaging wind gusts up to 60mph, isolated flooding, large hail, and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.



Most of Central Texas in a slight risk (level 2): pic.twitter.com/BYrUpRDl01 — Meagan Massey (@MeaganMasseyWX) October 13, 2018

On and off rain will stick around Saturday afternoon with a high of 79 degrees. It will be breezy with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph under a mostly cloudy sky.

Lingering showers are possible overnight and severe weather is possible again late Sunday.

