TEMPLE, Texas — A tornado warning is in effect for Hill County, including Hillsboro, until 1:30 p.m. Malone and Blooming Grove and Barry in Navarro County are also affected.
A tornado watch has been issued for all of Central Texas until 6 p.m.
The counties affected include:
Anderson
Bell
Bosque
Burnet
Comanche
Coryell
Ellis
Erath
Falls
Freestone
Hamilton
Henderson
Hill
Hood
Johnson
Kaufman
Lampasas
Leon
Limestone
Llano
McLennan
Milam
Mills
Navarro
Robertson
Somervell
Van Zandt
Williamson
A flash flood watch is in effect for Hill, Bosque, Comanche, and Hamilton counties until 7 p.m.
Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible, with localized amounts up to 4 inches through Saturday night.
On and off showers with thunderstorms will continue to move over Central Texas early Saturday.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible into mid-afternoon. Central Texas could see damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, isolated flooding, large hail, and tornadoes are possible.
The Storm Prediction Center has included most of Central Texas in a slight risk -- level 2 out of 5 -- which means isolated strong to severe storms are possible.
On and off rain will stick around Saturday afternoon with a high of 79 degrees. It will be breezy with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph under a mostly cloudy sky.
Lingering showers are possible overnight and severe weather is possible again late Sunday.
