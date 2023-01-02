More layers of ice impact Wednesday morning commute

Texas Today's Meredith Haas has a full report on the road conditions in Temple, Texas and around Central Texas, Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Do not drive outside Wednesday. There is an ice storm watch through Thursday morning, so this freezing rain is going nowhere any time soon.

Wednesday morning, Texas Today reporter Meredith Haas observed people flying down Adams Avenue in Temple, Texas. This is something you don't want to do.

There are layers of ice that have built up on the road, so with the additional rain, the streets are bound to pose a threat to your commute.

Before heading out to work, Haas experienced flickering lights, and so did her co-worker.

That's when she decided to bring her cat into work so that the animal would not be cold at home in case the power did go out.

To that point, it is important to remember, plants, pipes and pets during this time.

If the power goes out and you are in need of a warming center, click here to find the closest one to you.

McLennan County first responders are picking up the pace and getting people to warming centers.

If you have to go to work, please make time to go slow on the roads and even de-ice your car.

No matter what, just remember that this may not be snow, but it is ice and you can't see ice so it's very easy to slip on.

Here are some warming centers in our area:

Gatesville

The Hidden Gem Family Center will be open through Wednesday, according to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.

The family center is located at 115 7th St.

The sheriff's office asks those in need to take advantage of this warming center as it is dangerously cold outside.

6 News will continue to update this list as more centers open.

Copperas Cove

The Fairview Community Church, located at 1202 Veterans Ave., will operate as a 24-hour warming shelter, as well as soup kitchen for anyone in need.

Temple

Impact Temple will open its doors at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and remain open until winter weather subsides.

The church is located at 306 East Adams and will be offering community members a warm place to stay throughout the cold nights.

Killeen

The Moss Rose Community & Development Center in Killeen will be open to the public as a warming shelter until Friday, according to the City of Killeen.

The center, located at 1103 E. Ave E., opened Monday at noon and will remain open for those in need until 9 a.m. Thursday, then it will open once again at 6 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday.

Each night, a meal will be provided. It will not offer full sheltering services, the city said.

The city said if no one is using the shelter by 11:30 p.m., it will close for the night.

Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Wednesday morning with freezing rain expected.

Waco

The Dewey Community Center in Waco will be open through Wednesday, according to the City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management.

The community center is located on 925 North 9th St. and will open on Monday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m.

The City of Waco says cots, blankets, snacks and water will be available for those who come to stay.