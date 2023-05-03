National Weather Service details EF-1 tornado that traveled through Coryell County

The tornado came through the region back on April 28.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Preliminary Damage Survey on the Coryell County tornado that hit on Friday, April 28.

According to the NWS, the tornado was rated an EF-1 and it had estimated maximum wind speeds of 105 miles per hour.

The NWS says the tornado began at 2:50 p.m. about 9 miles southwest of Gatesville and slowly dissipated around Fort Hood after about 35 minutes.

The tornado caused damages to trees and homes in the area, as well as injuring two people.

The NWS says these reports are still preliminary and may be revised in the future following additional reports.

For more information, visit here.