National Weather Service confirms tornado moved through Jarrell Monday night

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said at least three dozen homes and structures were damaged by the storm.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a tornado moved through Jarrell after officials were sent to survey the damage left by the storm.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, details such as path length, size and rating have not been determined. The NWS said that information could be released later today.

A representative with the NWS confirmed the tornado during a press conference held by Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell and Williamson County Commissioner Russ Boles after they conducted a flyover to survey the damage.

Gravell said at this time there have been no deaths but that at least three dozen structures, including homes and businesses, sustained light to severe damage. He added that one home along the tornado's path was collapsed but that it appeared to be a new home still under construction.

"You know, the damage from the air is always very telling because you can see the trail of where a tornado and the path that they go," Gravell said.

Gravell said one of the buildings hardest hit was the fire station in Jarrell. He said it has roof damage and doors "blown out." An ambulance was stationed there last night, but all firefighters and paramedics were safe and still responded to calls received after the storm.

JARRELL DAMAGE: metal doors are bent or have fallen off, and there’s a hole in the roof at Fire Department ESD 5. We’ve also seen damage in neighborhoods and on billboards. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/1G9oLilg6T — Natalie Haddad (@natalieontv) October 25, 2022

Power crews are still working to fix downed power lines as of Tuesday afternoon, and Gravell reminded residents to stay away from those damaged lines and call 911 if they see one.

This is the third tornado that has moved through the small town: yesterday's newly-confirmed tornado, an EF1 that struck in March and one in April that touched down northwest of Jarrell near Florence and moved into Bell County.

"It's a community that has really been hit hardest by the weather. And we are looking at hopefully another incident where no lives have been lost," Boles said.

The county judge credits systems working as intended to warn residents and keep them safe. Gravell said alert systems, weather station alerts, local news media and the emergency management team worked to keep residents informed.

Gravell added that the driver whose truck flipped to its side on Interstate 35 during the storm has been treated and released and is "doing really well."

Those who have damaged property are able to report that damage themselves, and Gravell said more information on how to do that will be released later in the day.

Gravell also signed a local disaster declaration later Tuesday afternoon.

“We are very fortunate that there was no loss of life associated with the tornado. My heart goes out to the families who were affected by last night’s storm. We need to do all that we can to help them restore their property and restore their lives,” said Gravell. “Because of the damage seen and reported, I am signing the order declaring a local disaster.”

The declaration will allow local officials to use emergency powers to to preserve life, property and public health and enable them to use certain resources to respond to the disaster. It also allows property owners to apply for federal or state assistance, should they become available. The declaration remains in effect for seven days.

As of 4:45 p.m., officials reported 59 properties with damage – three with total destruction and four with major damage. Property owners can report damage here.

Watch the full press conference here:

