CENTRAL TEXAS — The National Weather Service issued a new tornado watch for the area east of I-35, including Limestone, Falls, Milam and Robertson counties, and it will last until 4 a.m.

The initial tornado watch issued Wednesday, which included the Waco, Killeen, Temple and Belton areas west of I-35, expired at 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

KCEN chief meteorologist Andy Andersen said the heavy rain and thunderstorm activity west of I-35 will take awhile to clear our, and will last until early Thursday morning.

Central Texas should see clear skies on Thursday, with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Small hail producing storms were mixed in with a wide area of light to moderate rain across Central Texas in the mid afternoon, thanks to a warm 60-degree and cloudy start to the day.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for Bosque, Hill, Navarro, Lampasas, Coryell, Bell, McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Milam, Robertson, and other surrounding counties.

INTERACTIVE RADAR

A second line of showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday have the potential for producing isolated tornadoes and straight-line wind damage.

Between one to three inches of rain is predicted to fall, with 15- to 25-mile-per-hour winds and gusts as high as 30 mph.

Conditions will change by the minute. KCEN Channel 6 will keep you updated so you can stay safe and alert.

Never get caught in the rain. Download the KCENTV app now!

Got weather photos or videos to share? Email them to news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KCEN