More than 100 Oncor employees and contractors geared up to travel to Florida Friday morning as part of their plan to beat Hurricane Dorian's arrival.

Crews plan to help restore power as part of a national effort to support one another, according to Oncor.

"Our personnel has responded to wildfires in California, to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, hurricanes in North Carolina and Florida," Kerri Dunn, a senior communications adviser with Oncor said. "This is something we're very honored to do and help our neighbors in need. And in return, we have our partners who come to texas and help us when we need it."

Oncor said they will coordinate with Florida utility companies. They said it's too early to determine how long their crews will stay in Florida.

Hurricane Dorian could hit anywhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia this weekend and could strengthen into a potential Category 4 with winds of 130 mph.

Cell phone providers such as AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile are also creating response teams to make sure customers stay connected in the affected areas in Florida.

More on WFAA: