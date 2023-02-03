Preparation heading into severe weather season

On Thursday, Mae. 2, a tornado warning was issued across much of Central Texas. As Central Texas enters spring time, this is just the start for severe weather.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — As Central Texas heads into severe weather season, it is important to remember that seeking shelter and staying safe are always the number one priority.

As sirens went off across Central Texas on Thursday, Mar. 2, tornado warnings were issued in Bell, Coryell, Falls, McLennan and Milam counties.

High winds, lightning and severe rain made their way through the area.

With no public storm shelters in the McLennan County area, emergency personnel are spreading tips on how to stay safe.

To ensure safety during severe weather, all people are advised to seek shelter immediately. This means getting to the lowest level of the building you are in, staying away from windows, and using pillows, mattresses or blankets to cover yourself.

If you find yourself outdoors during a tornado warning, McLennan County Emergency Management and the Hewitt Police Department recommend you find the nearest indoor space and take immediate action.

"Find any store you can. Find any place that gets you out of the storm and inside," Ryan Dirker, McLennan County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator, said. "If you hear those sirens and you find yourself by an H-E-B, a Walmart, take shelter in there with everybody else. That's probably the best thing for you to do."

Hewitt Police Department Chief Jim Delvin emphasizes the importance of staying inside and covering up from the outside elements.

"Try to get some separation between you and the outside, at least from the outside walls," Delvin said, "And get covered up because what we've found is that a lot of the injuries occur because of flying debris, not so much the wind but because of the stuff moving around."

If you find yourself in your car, never park under an overpass. Rest areas along the highway are highly encouraged spots to seek shelter.

McLennan County Emergency Management says preparations have been in full swing for weeks, and these are important tips to remember because this is just the start for severe weather in Central Texas.

"We've taken steps over the last week and a half when we saw this storm coming. We've been in constant contact with each other, making preparation activities," Dirker said. "The state of Texas is no stranger to severe weather, we go through this a lot. It's important for the public to remember that we've seen this before, stay calm and as long as you're doing the best to protect yourself, we're going to come through this just fine."

Emergency personnel continue to prepare for future severe weather storms to ensure the safety of all individuals.