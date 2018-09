TEMPLE, Texas — There will be a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

INTERACTIVE RADAR

Tonight will be have the same chance of rain will drop to 20 percent.

It wil remain mostly cloudy with a low around 71.

Winds will be between 5 and 10 mph throughout the day.

Download the KCEN6 weather app

© 2018 KCEN