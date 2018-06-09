Heavy rain fell across the Temple area Thursday slowing the evening commute.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms continues through 10 p.m. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with a low around 74 and winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Showers are likely again Friday with a possible thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

Rainfall totals will be between a quarter and half of an inch.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 93. Feels like temperatures will be more like 103.

