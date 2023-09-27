Central Texas drivers with hail damage now facing rental car shortage

"We are number 1,800 on the line with Enterprise, which our insurance has to go through," Round Rock resident Martin Wise Jr. said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Many people in Central Texas are still trying to recover from a storm that brought heavy hail Sunday night. But drivers who need to get their cars fixed are running into another problem: finding a rental car.

Martin Wise Jr. from Round Rock said he had two cars impacted by the storm.

"Both the cars are not running at all. In fact, the adjuster came over here and said both are cars are totaled," Wise Jr. said.

He is still working with his insurance to figure out the next steps. In the meantime, he and his wife tried renting a car.

"We are number 1,800 on the line with Enterprise, which our insurance has to go through. I am sure that list is steadily growing because everyone in this neighborhood is devastated," he said.

He's not the only one having trouble getting a car. KVUE checked out several rental car spots in Central Texas. Some said it could be at least until Friday until they had any cars available. Others said they have had very limited inventory.

As Wise Jr. waits to figure what will happen to his cars moving forward, he saved a piece of hail from the storm.

"I wanted to keep it as a memento, to look at it and thank God it was the cars, the roofs, the windows and not one of my loved one or anyone along the street," he told KVUE.

He's keeping a positive attitude despite a frustrating week.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | X