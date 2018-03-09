TEMPLE, Texas — Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday, mainly after 2 p.m.

It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 90 with southeast wind from 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Keep a check on our interactive radar

New rainfall amounts will be between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday evening, showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 8 p.m.

It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 75 degrees. Southeast wind will be around 10 mph. The chance of rain falls slightly to 50 percent.

New rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.

Except higher rain total amounts during thunderstorms.

