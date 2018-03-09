TEMPLE, Texas — A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms move into Monday night.
There will be cloudy skies with a low of 75.

We can expect southeast wind around 10 mph.
Rainfall amounts are expected to be between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday will bring a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, cloudy skies and a high near 86.
Southeast wind will be around 10 mph. Rainfall amounts are expected to be between a quarter and half of an inch.
