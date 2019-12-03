CENTRAL, Texas — On and off heavy rain pushed through Central Texas Wednesday morning.

Gusty winds of 17 to 30 miles per hour were reported in some counties.

At least 1.5 inches of rain fell in areas where rain falls the heaviest along and west of Interstate 35.

Showers and thunderstorms will clear from west to east through the morning and afternoon.

The threat of severe weather ended just before 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Expect sunshine from west to east, windy conditions and a rise in temperatures to the 60s and 70 by Wednesday afternoon.

Sunshine will continue into Thursday through Saturday. Clouds are expected to move in on Saint Patrick's Day.

We could see on and off brief showers Sunday afternoon.

