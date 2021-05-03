Are you ready? | Preparing for severe weather season in Texas

It's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Texas. After last month's deadly winter storm, there's no telling what's ahead of us this spring. We want to help you prepare!

TEXAS, USA — It's Severe Weather Awareness Week in the Lone Star State. The National Weather Service uses it as a way to help Texans prepare for the storm season, and after last month's deadly winter storm, there's no telling what lies ahead.

The National Weather Service-Fort Worth Branch is reaching out to the community on social media by posting helpful safety tips on a variety of topics:

Day 1: Overall preparedness

Day 2: Lightning

Day 3: Tornadoes

Day 4: Flooding

Central Texas is no stranger to severe weather events. A tornado-warned storm left a mess in one neighborhood in China Springs in January 2019.

In March of 2019, an EF-2 tornado that stretched one-mile-wide damaged nearly 200 homes in Copperas Cove. Amazingly, no one was injured.

Both were specific events that required people to understand the difference between a watch and a warning. Simply, a watch means severe thunderstorms are possible and near your area. During a warning, severe weather has been spotted and could be on the way.

There's a lot of terminology when it comes to severe weather! Do you understand

🔹the difference between a watch & a warning?

🔹the severe thunderstorm outlook categories from @NWSSPC?



Remember, severe storms don't care which category they are in! #dfwwx #ctxwx #texomawx #txwx pic.twitter.com/ZB7MxyLyO1 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 1, 2021

The 6 News Weather Team will cut into regular programming, if a watch or warning has been issued. It's so we can keep you and the community safe, no matter what.

Officials recommend you have a NOAA Weather Radio handy at home. There's always the possibility of the power going out, and you have the option of still getting information, even if your phone dies as well.

While our meteorologists bring you the latest information on air and online, we want you to help be our eyes. You can always send us pictures and videos of the weather you see in your area!