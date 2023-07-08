ERCOT extends weather watch due to forecasted high temperatures and electrical demand

TEMPLE, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has extended the Weather Watch through Friday, Aug. 11, in response to anticipated higher temperatures and increased electrical demand. The extension comes as a precautionary measure to ensure grid reliability during potential periods of lower reserves.
During the Weather Watch, grid conditions are expected to remain normal, as ERCOT closely monitors the situation. The council reassures the public that they will try all available tools to manage the grid, prioritizing a reliability-first approach to operations.
To stay informed about grid conditions, ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS). Real-time and extended grid conditions can also be monitored on ercot.com. Additionally, Texans can subscribe to ERCOT Emergency Alerts and receive additional notifications through the ERCOT Mobile App on iOS and Android platforms.