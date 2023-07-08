ERCOT extends weather watch due to forecasted high temperatures and electrical demand

ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has extended the Weather Watch through Friday, Aug. 11, in response to anticipated higher temperatures and increased electrical demand. The extension comes as a precautionary measure to ensure grid reliability during potential periods of lower reserves.

During the Weather Watch, grid conditions are expected to remain normal, as ERCOT closely monitors the situation. The council reassures the public that they will try all available tools to manage the grid, prioritizing a reliability-first approach to operations.