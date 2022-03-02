Remember when? Comparing Central Texas' icy storm in 2022 to big snowstorms in years past

You'll have to go way back to 1929, when more than 2 feet of snow fell in some areas!

TEMPLE, Texas — The snow, sleet and freezing rain falling across much of Texas is part of a larger, border-to-border winter storm stretching all the way from Mexico to Canada.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that Texas' power grid was "resilient" and "performing very well at this time" in light of what he called one of the more significant icing events in the state's history. Just more than 50,000 customers are without power as of this writing amid the storm, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks reports from utility companies.

Last year, however, more than 2 million people lost power following heavy snowfall and an extended period of sub-freezing temperatures.

Although this recent storm may be remembered for its iciness and slick travel, other winter weather events have caused more significant disruptions to daily life.

Here's a roundup of a handful of storms in Central Texas as noted by the National Weather Service:

Feb. 23, 2010

About 3-5 inches of snow fell south of Interstate 20, with the heaviest amounts seen from about Hill County west into east Texas.

Feb. 24-27, 2003

While 3-5 inches of snow fell largely north of the Dallas area, central and southeast Texas saw as much of a quarter to a half-inch of ice.

Jan. 12-13, 1985

Between 8-14 inches of snow fell from Hill County south along Interstate 35 to San Antonio.

Dec. 20-21, 1929

About 24-26 inches of snow were measured from Clifton to Hillsboro, which was among the highest 24-hour totals ever recorded across the state, the weather service said.

Generally, 6-12 inches of snow fell over the southern half of North Texas.