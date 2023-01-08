Waco's emergency cooling center reopens after excessive summer heat

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco, in coordination with the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), has announced the reopening of a cooling center in response to the ongoing summer heat wave.
The center is set to reopen from Wednesday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 6, with the exception of Saturday, Aug. 5, is located at the City of Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
The cooling center will be open to residents from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Essential amenities such as air conditioning, seating, and bottled water will be available on-site to provide a temporary solution from the intense heat. Additionally, the center will be accommodating to crated pets, providing relief to both residents and their furry companions.