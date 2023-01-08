Waco's emergency cooling center reopens after excessive summer heat

The center is open to residents from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco, in coordination with the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), has announced the reopening of a cooling center in response to the ongoing summer heat wave.

The center is set to reopen from Wednesday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 6, with the exception of Saturday, Aug. 5, is located at the City of Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.