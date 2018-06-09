TEMPLE, Texas — There will be a 60 percent chance of precipitation early Friday.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms will carry through the day, along with clouds. The high will be near 86 degrees.

Rainfall amounts will be between a tenth and quarter of an inch, possibly more with thunderstorms.

INTERACTIVE RADAR

Tonight there will be a 40 percent chance of precipitation.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue with a low around 73.

Download the KCEN6 weather app

Hurricane Florence will be affecting the east coast throughout the weekend. Keep track here.

© 2018 KCEN