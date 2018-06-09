TEMPLE, Texas — There will be a 60 percent chance of precipitation early Friday.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms will carry through the day, along with clouds. The high will be near 86 degrees.
Rainfall amounts will be between a tenth and quarter of an inch, possibly more with thunderstorms.
Tonight there will be a 40 percent chance of precipitation.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue with a low around 73.
