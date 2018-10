BELTON/GATESVILLE Texas — Here is a snapshot of the damage severe weather in Central Texas caused on Tuesday.

Heavy rain floods areas in Gatesville and Belton

Flooding closed roads in both Belton and Gatesville.

VIDEO FROM BELTON:

This footage was shot around Nolan Creek, which overflowed and closed parts of I-35 North and Southbound near Confederate Park.

VIDEO FROM GATESVILLE:

Constant, heavy rains covered and closed multiple roads in Gatesville.

