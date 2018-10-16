FORT HOOD, Texas — The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services announced Tuesday multiple road closures, because of flooding in the area, in a press release.

High water closed Mohawk Road was flooded near the Motorcycle Instruction Course. Barricades were at the east and west end as well, the release said.

Turkey Run Road at the Turkey Run Creek Low Water Crossing and Tank Destroyer Boulevard was also closed, but reopened around 4 p.m., officials said.

The Directorate of Emergency Services said if water is covering the road, "turn around, don't drown."

Never get caught in the rain. Download the KCENTV app now on Android or iPhone!

Got weather photos or videos to share? Email them to news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KCEN