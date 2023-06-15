Experts give tips on how to stay safe in the sun during triple digit heat

Health care professionals and those who work in the sun share tips on how to avoid heat exhaustion.

TEXAS, USA — With summer soon to be in full swing, temperatures are on the rise and aren't stopping anytime soon. Within the next few days, and into the summer months, Central Texas will see triple-digit heat, so how can you stay safe?

6 News spoke with health professionals to answer this question.

Amy Mersiovsky, Director and Chair, Department of Nursing at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, recommends only being outside early in the morning and close to sunset.

Mersiovsky also says to avoid being outside doing strenuous activities during the heat of the day, and to drink plenty of water and avoid sodas or alcohol.

"Avoid alcohol as much as possible because alcohol suppresses your brain's ability to conserve water, so you definitely need to be drinking a lot of water," Mersiovsky said.

Mersiovsky also said to wear sunscreen that is at least SPF 30 and above all, take frequent breaks.

Following all of the above can prevent heat exhaustion which can be very dangerous. Mersiovsky dove into the difference between heat exhaustion and heat strokes, while also explaining when you should seek medical treatment.

Heat Exhaustion vs. Heat Stroke

For heat exhaustion, people will start to have some headaches, maybe some nausea and vomiting. They get really tired or weak. They may get a little anxious and as thing progress, their heartbeat speeds up. They're sweating heavily. At that point, they need to lie down in the shade or the air conditioning, drink some water, get a cool compress or cool bath and definitely rise and hydrate.

As the heat exposure progresses on to a heat stroke, they will still have some of those symptoms of heat exhaustion. It may progress to rapid heartbeat or pulse, extremely, extremely thirsty, a drawn, swollen tongue, disoriented, dizzy, slurred speech and maybe seizures or a coma. They may still be sweating but their skin may feel deceptively cool because their body's working. That body temperature may be above 103. At that point, people need to call 911.

More tips on how to avoid a trip to the ER

Dr. Robb Dies with Express ER in Temple says on a typical hot summer day, he can expect to treat two to five patients relating to heat illness.

"Heat injury sneaks up on people and it is very dangerous," Dr. Dies said. "People who come in with even moderate heat injury, they feel pretty bad, but they think they're okay, and we see kidney failure, severe dehydration. Heat illness can really sneak up on you."

Dr. Dies says he typically sees patients who state they were working out in the sun. Symptoms could include fatigue and nausea.

"If you're working out in the sun, make sure you're covered up as much as you can," Dr. Dies said. "Wear a hat if possible and hydrate, hydrate, hydrate."

Louis Peterson owns a landscaping business in Temple and spends every summer day out in the sun. He says he doesn't even check the weather before heading out but instead expects warm temperatures.

"Listen to your body," Peterson said. "When your body is telling you to sit down and your heart rate starts to go up a little bit, sit down because if you don't, it'll sit you down by passing you out."

It's not just people who spend every day outside who can suffer. Those who are inside are at risk too.

"The people who are most at risk are people who are simply in hot environments," Dr. Dies said. "Maybe they're in a home without AC. Maybe it's an elderly person and their AC is broken. They're not able to call 911, or call for help. They're especially vulnerable and in that case, heat exhaustion is extraordinarily dangerous."