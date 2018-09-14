We’re going from scattered showers on Thursday to rain bands making their way into South Texas from the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.

Thankfully, those clouds are acting just like sea breeze showers that lose their power and intensity when they don’t have daytime heating, according to KENS 5 Meteorologist Bill Taylor. So overnight Thursday night into Friday morning, things should stay quiet, even for cities on the coast like Rockport, whose citizens are preparing for the worst just a year after Hurricane Harvey hit.

RELATED: Rockport could see heavy rains again just one year after Hurricane Harvey

So far, the system hasn’t strengthened and it isn’t showing any signs of circulation, which means that there’s very little chance it becomes a tropical storm or even a tropical depression.

If the computer models hold, then it’s likely that the highest concentration of rain will be in South Texas ranch land with only a few inches of rain in the city of San Antonio, but there’s still a chance that the storm makes its way north and we get more than 10 inches of rain.

We’ll know more around mid-day on Friday. It’s likely to stay dry in the San Antonio area on Friday morning.

Projections show Bexar County expecting to get mostly up to three inches of rain with some pockets getting four or five inches by Saturday night.

The problem is that, even with a little bit of rain, flooding is possible because of how saturated the area is as September is already the third-wettest September on record.

But if there is a silver lining, it’s that the Edwards Aquifer desperately needed help and it has replenished itself this month. In fact, the aquifer has spiked 23 inches just this month alone.

© 2018 KENS