TEMPLE, Texas —

The City of Temple is taking precautions and getting ready for potential winter weather Tuesday evening. There is the potential for Ice and sleet in the Tuesday evening and Wednesday forecast.c

According to a press release from the city, emergency management officials are monitoring the weather while multiple city departments have started to take precautions in case of these icy conditions Those precautions are as follows:

The Public Works Department will have two sand spreaders ready to start on Tuesday evening. Crews will also be inspecting bridges and overpasses, according to the press release.

The Temple Fire Department is prepared to staff extra response squads to handle an increased number of roadway-related calls if the weather is severe.

The Parks and Recreation Department will sand the entrances to public places including City Hall, the Municipal Court, Summit Recreation Center and Sammons Community Center.

The Temple Police Department will also be assisting during the winter weather. Patrol officers will check overpasses and bridges for ice as temperatures drop below freezing.

Officers will also direct any homeless people to warming shelters operated by local community agencies if they are open.