TEMPLE, Texas — Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 96.

With the heat index, temperatures can reach up to 99 degrees.

Winds will be between 5 and 10 mph.

Tonight it will be mostly clear with a low around 73.

Winds will stay around 5 mph.

