Several severe weather warning and watches were issued Saturday as storms pounded Central Texas.

The National Weather Service confirmed that tornadoes touched down near Bynum, Corsicana and near Buffalo about 10 miles southeast of Teague.

Heavy rain, strong winds, and thunder battered the central part of the Lone Star State, leaving a few homes nearly destroyed.

Here is just a snapshot of what some families in Central Texas endured Saturday.

PHOTOS: Severe weather, storm damage across Central Texas

Severe weather, storm damage across Central Texas, Oct. 13, 2018

VIDEO: Severe weather badly damages home in Hillsboro

VIDEO: Heavy rain falls on Heart o' Texas Fair

VIDEO: Little River gets tornado warning under ominous skies

