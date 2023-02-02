x
Downed trees and power lines leave thousands in the dark in Bell County

More than 20,000 customers in Bell County lost power due to ice and downed trees.

TEMPLE, Texas — The freezing temperatures continued into a fourth day in Central Texas Thursday, resulting in thousands of power outages across the region. 

20,000 customers in Bell County were without power as of 9 a.m. The situation in McLennan County was not as bad with fewer than 3,000 outages. Across the state, Oncor reported more than 150,000 customers had no power.

A long stretch of Adams Ave. in Temple lost power with downed trees lining the street.

The City of Temple said people can call 254-298-5653 to report trees in the road or visit the city's website.

The City of Killeen posted a picture to its Facebook page of a public works crew repairing a water main.

For those who lost power, there were warming centers around the area. Click here for a full list.

