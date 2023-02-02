Downed trees and power lines leave thousands in the dark in Bell County

More than 20,000 customers in Bell County lost power due to ice and downed trees.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — The freezing temperatures continued into a fourth day in Central Texas Thursday, resulting in thousands of power outages across the region.

20,000 customers in Bell County were without power as of 9 a.m. The situation in McLennan County was not as bad with fewer than 3,000 outages. Across the state, Oncor reported more than 150,000 customers had no power.

A long stretch of Adams Ave. in Temple lost power with downed trees lining the street.

The City of Temple said people can call 254-298-5653 to report trees in the road or visit the city's website.

The City of Killeen posted a picture to its Facebook page of a public works crew repairing a water main.

For those who lost power, there were warming centers around the area. Click here for a full list.

A gallery below shows fallen trees reported around Central Texas: